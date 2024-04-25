Strengthening the Semiconductor Industry: ICEA Proposes Robust Design Ecosystem and Enhanced Funding**

Industry body ICEA has pitched for enhanced funding mechanisms, fostering robust design ecosystem and government investment in refurbished fabs to turbocharge semiconductor design and core IP creation in India.

As part of its recommendations to boost semicounductor ecosystem, ICEA has pushed for strategic support to semiconductor design firms, and leveraging of global opportunities.

''As we navigate through a transformative era in electronics manufacturing and hi-tech, India stands at a pivotal juncture to redefine its role in the semiconductor value chain,'' Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman of India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) said at a conference.

