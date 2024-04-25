Left Menu

**Strengthening the Semiconductor Industry: ICEA Proposes Robust Design Ecosystem and Enhanced Funding**

ICEA advocates for increased funding, design ecosystem support, and government investment in refurbished fabs to foster semiconductor design and IP creation in India. The industry body recommends strategic support for design firms and leveraging global opportunities to enhance the semiconductor ecosystem.

Updated: 25-04-2024 14:12 IST
Industry body ICEA has pitched for enhanced funding mechanisms, fostering robust design ecosystem and government investment in refurbished fabs to turbocharge semiconductor design and core IP creation in India.

As part of its recommendations to boost semicounductor ecosystem, ICEA has pushed for strategic support to semiconductor design firms, and leveraging of global opportunities.

''As we navigate through a transformative era in electronics manufacturing and hi-tech, India stands at a pivotal juncture to redefine its role in the semiconductor value chain,'' Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman of India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) said at a conference.

