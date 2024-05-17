North Korea fires missile toward sea, South Korean media report

Yonhap news agency says South Korea has detected a North Korean ballistic missile launch off the North's east coast.

Yonhap says the launch was made on Friday but gave no further details like how far the weapon flew.

The reported launch, if confirmed, would be the latest in a slew of weapons tests by North Korea in recent months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)