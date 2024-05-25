Empowering Women with Geospatial Skills in Meghalaya

The North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) will train about 50 women social workers in Meghalaya on the use of geospatial technology to further enhance their skills, an official said on Sunday.

Geospatial Technology refers to the equipment, software, and methods used to acquire, process, and analyse data that has a geographic or spatial component or data that is associated with a specific location on the earth's surface.

The two-day training will be imparted at the NESAC office at Umiam by May end in collaboration with the National Commission for Women (NCW) and the Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini (RMP).

''This is a unique initiative to impart Geo-Spatial technical skills to women leaders working for the cause of society. Elected women leaders, women working in government institutions, NGO leaders working on disaster management, environment, climate change and soil and water rejuvenation are encouraged to register for this opportunity to upscale their skills,'' an official told PTI.

He said the training will focus on identification of information obtained from satellites and applications in different domains like agriculture, water and soil management and understanding and addressing water, agriculture, forest, animal husbandry, environment and other civic issues in any specific region through satellite-based information.

The women leaders will also be briefed on the various open-source platforms provided by ISRO and a hands-on experience will also be provided at the training.

