Four Maoists Killed in Jharkhand Encounter: Police

In a significant development, at least four Maoists, including a woman, met their end during an early morning encounter with police officers in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district. The authorities reported the clash happened in the Tonto and Goilkera regions on Monday.

'Four Maoists were killed in the gunfight, while two have been arrested,' disclosed Amol V Homkar, Jharkhand Police spokesperson and IG (Operations), to PTI. Among those killed was a zonal commander, a sub-zonal commander, an area commander, and a cadre.

Further revealing the gravity of the operation, another officer mentioned that the police were conducting a search operation when they were ambushed by the Maoists. The ensuing firefight led to the deaths, while two additional Maoists, including another woman, have been taken into custody. The search operation continues.

