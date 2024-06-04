Assam CM Alleges Religious Influence in NDA's Nagaland and Meghalaya Defeat

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted on Tuesday that the NDA's defeat in Nagaland and Meghalaya Lok Sabha seats was due to leaders of a specific religion working against them.

Speaking to reporters at the BJP's state office, Sarma remarked, "Leaders of a particular religion openly worked against the BJP and NDA in Nagaland and Meghalaya. That made the difference."

Despite these challenges, Sarma celebrated the BJP-led alliance's victory in 11 out of 14 seats in Assam, where Muslim voters constitute 40% of the population.

