Assam CM Alleges Religious Influence in NDA's Nagaland and Meghalaya Defeat
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed the NDA lost Lok Sabha seats in Nagaland and Meghalaya due to religious leaders working against them. Despite this, he celebrated winning 11 out of 14 seats in Assam, attributing the success to overcoming challenges, including a 40% Muslim voter base in the state.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 04-06-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 22:36 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted on Tuesday that the NDA's defeat in Nagaland and Meghalaya Lok Sabha seats was due to leaders of a specific religion working against them.
Speaking to reporters at the BJP's state office, Sarma remarked, "Leaders of a particular religion openly worked against the BJP and NDA in Nagaland and Meghalaya. That made the difference."
Despite these challenges, Sarma celebrated the BJP-led alliance's victory in 11 out of 14 seats in Assam, where Muslim voters constitute 40% of the population.
