Hyundai Inaugurates First Fast EV Charging Station in Chennai

Automaker Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has inaugurated its first fast electric vehicle (EV) charging station in Chennai. The facility, located at Spencer Plaza, features a 180 kW DC fast charger for all compatible four-wheelers. HMIL plans to install 100 such stations across Tamil Nadu to boost EV adoption.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-05-2024 13:13 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 13:13 IST
Automaker Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Monday announced the inauguration of its fast electric-powered vehicles (EV) charging station here, and said this was first of the company's target of installing 100 such facilities across Tamil Nadu.

The 180 kW DC fast charging station, comprising of 150 kW and 30 kW connectors, has been set at Spencer Plaza here, and would cater to compatible four-wheelers irrespective of brand and model, a company release said.

''As we celebrate 28 years of HMIL in India, we are delighted to inaugurate our first ever 180 kW fast public charging station in Chennai. In line with Hyundai's vision of 'Progress for Humanity', we aim to enhance convenience of all EV users, and hence our charging stations can be utilised by any four-wheeler EV user. HMIL envisages to install 100 charging stations across Tamil Nadu, to enhance the EV ecosystem and motivate more customers towards EV adoption across the state,'' Jae Wan Ryu, Executive Director - Corporate Planning, HMIL, was quoted as saying in the release.

EV owners can access the charging facility on HMIL's own Charger Management System in the myHyundai App, for easy location, navigation and pre-booking of charging slots, making digital payments and remote charging status monitoring.

In addition to the fast public charging station, more than 170 of the charging points currently available in Tamil Nadu are mapped in the ''EV Charge'' section of myHyundai app for customer convenience. This app is open and accessible to all Hyundai as well as non-Hyundai EV users, the release added.

