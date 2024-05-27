North Korea Condemns Denuclearisation Talks as Grave Provocation
North Korea declared any discussion of denuclearisation as a grave provocation, sharply criticizing remarks made during a trilateral summit in Seoul between China, South Korea, and Japan. The statement, broadcasted by North Korea’s official KCNA media outlet, underscores the ongoing tensions in the region.
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 27-05-2024 14:54 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 14:54 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
North Korea said on Monday that any discussion of denuclearisation is a grave provocation, condemning comments made at a trilateral summit between China, South Korea and Japan in Seoul, according to the official KCNA media outlet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-Japan's military needs more women. But it's still failing on harassment.
Odd News Roundup: Celebrating Buddha's birthday, a South Korean DJ is in spotlight
South Korea's top diplomat warns of rising economic competition with China
Chinese foreign minister hopes to maintain friendly relations with South Korea, Yonhap reports
China calls for stable ties with South Korea despite 'difficulties'