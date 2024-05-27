Left Menu

North Korea Condemns Denuclearisation Talks as Grave Provocation

North Korea declared any discussion of denuclearisation as a grave provocation, sharply criticizing remarks made during a trilateral summit in Seoul between China, South Korea, and Japan. The statement, broadcasted by North Korea’s official KCNA media outlet, underscores the ongoing tensions in the region.

North Korea said on Monday that any discussion of denuclearisation is a grave provocation, condemning comments made at a trilateral summit between China, South Korea and Japan in Seoul, according to the official KCNA media outlet.

