Kim Jong Un's Space Ambitions: Vital for North Korea's Sovereignty
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un emphasized the importance of space reconnaissance for national self-defense and sovereignty. Despite a failed attempt to launch a spy satellite, North Korea is committed to mastering this technology, as stated by their state media on Wednesday.
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 29-05-2024 03:00 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 03:00 IST
North Korea's attempt to launch a spy satellite on Monday failed after the first stage booster exploded in flight.
