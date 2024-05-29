Left Menu

Kim Jong Un's Space Ambitions: Vital for North Korea's Sovereignty

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un emphasized the importance of space reconnaissance for national self-defense and sovereignty. Despite a failed attempt to launch a spy satellite, North Korea is committed to mastering this technology, as stated by their state media on Wednesday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the ability to conduct space reconnaissance is crucial for national self defence and protection of the country's sovereign rights and the country will never give up efforts to possess it, state media said on Wednesday.

North Korea's attempt to launch a spy satellite on Monday failed after the first stage booster exploded in flight.

