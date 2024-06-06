France Dominates Luxembourg in Pre-Euro 2024 Friendly

France strolled to a comfortable 3-0 win over Luxembourg in a pre-Euro 2024 friendly in Metz on Wednesday, courtesy of goals by Randal Kolo Muani, Jonathan Clauss and Kylian Mbappe. Kolo Muani put France in front just before the break, heading in from a precise Mbappe pass, before Clauss's thunderous strike from outside the box doubled the advantage in the 70th minute and Mbappe sealed the win with a low, first-time shot.

France play Canada on Sunday in Bordeaux in their last warm-up match before Euro 2024 starts on June 14. France face Austria on June 17 before playing the Netherlands on June 21 and Poland four days later.

