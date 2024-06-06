Left Menu

France Dominates Luxembourg in Pre-Euro 2024 Friendly

France secured a decisive 3-0 victory over Luxembourg in a pre-Euro 2024 friendly, thanks to goals from Randal Kolo Muani, Jonathan Clauss, and Kylian Mbappe. The match, held in Metz, showcased France's dominance ahead of their upcoming fixtures against Canada, Austria, the Netherlands, and Poland.

Reuters | Metz | Updated: 06-06-2024 02:35 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 02:35 IST
France Dominates Luxembourg in Pre-Euro 2024 Friendly
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • France

France strolled to a comfortable 3-0 win over Luxembourg in a pre-Euro 2024 friendly in Metz on Wednesday, courtesy of goals by Randal Kolo Muani, Jonathan Clauss and Kylian Mbappe. Kolo Muani put France in front just before the break, heading in from a precise Mbappe pass, before Clauss's thunderous strike from outside the box doubled the advantage in the 70th minute and Mbappe sealed the win with a low, first-time shot.

France play Canada on Sunday in Bordeaux in their last warm-up match before Euro 2024 starts on June 14. France face Austria on June 17 before playing the Netherlands on June 21 and Poland four days later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global
4
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philippines' Economy Defies Odds: Growth Surges Amid Global Challenges

Bridging the Digital Divide: How Technology is Transforming Lives in Small Island States

The Synergy of Democracy and Civil Society: Driving Gender Equality Worldwide

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024