Zoho Corporation Unveils 'Zoho CRM for Everyone' to Revolutionize Business Operations

Global technology giant Zoho Corporation has announced the early access release of its new 'Zoho CRM for Everyone', a software solution designed to enhance business operations and communication.

The innovative 'Zoho CRM for Everyone' allows sales teams to collaborate seamlessly with other customer-facing teams directly from the CRM application, eliminating fragmented discussions. India remains a prime market for Zoho's CRM solutions.

'Businesses are seeking unified solutions to optimize value, maximize competitive advantages, and explore new market opportunities in challenging economic conditions,' said Zoho Corporation Co-founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu.

The Zoho CRM software enables teams to autonomously manage workflows within the corporate IT framework, offering a comprehensive approach to improve customer experiences.

'At Zoho, our focus is on continuously deepening and expanding our offerings to meet business needs. Zoho CRM democratizes the CRM paradigm and unifies customer operations to deliver superior experiences,' Vembu added.

Additionally, Zoho Corporation announced early access to its pro-code software development platform 'Catalyst' and its application analytics software 'Zoho Apptics'. 'Upgraded Catalyst and Apptics solutions deliver unmatched developer experiences from concept to deployment,' Vembu stated.

In 2023, Zoho CRM saw a 33% year-on-year growth. Catalyst 2.0's launch in October 2023 led to a 25% increase in user signups globally, doubling the number of new projects on the platform, the company reported.

