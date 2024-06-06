Left Menu

Zoho Corporation Unveils 'Zoho CRM for Everyone' to Revolutionize Business Operations

Global technology company Zoho Corporation has launched 'Zoho CRM for Everyone' to enhance business operations. This solution facilitates unified communication among sales teams and other customer-facing teams. The platform experienced significant growth in 2023, and new features like 'Catalyst' and 'Zoho Apptics' offer enhanced developer experiences.

Global technology giant Zoho Corporation has announced the early access release of its new 'Zoho CRM for Everyone', a software solution designed to enhance business operations and communication.

The innovative 'Zoho CRM for Everyone' allows sales teams to collaborate seamlessly with other customer-facing teams directly from the CRM application, eliminating fragmented discussions. India remains a prime market for Zoho's CRM solutions.

'Businesses are seeking unified solutions to optimize value, maximize competitive advantages, and explore new market opportunities in challenging economic conditions,' said Zoho Corporation Co-founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu.

The Zoho CRM software enables teams to autonomously manage workflows within the corporate IT framework, offering a comprehensive approach to improve customer experiences.

'At Zoho, our focus is on continuously deepening and expanding our offerings to meet business needs. Zoho CRM democratizes the CRM paradigm and unifies customer operations to deliver superior experiences,' Vembu added.

Additionally, Zoho Corporation announced early access to its pro-code software development platform 'Catalyst' and its application analytics software 'Zoho Apptics'. 'Upgraded Catalyst and Apptics solutions deliver unmatched developer experiences from concept to deployment,' Vembu stated.

In 2023, Zoho CRM saw a 33% year-on-year growth. Catalyst 2.0's launch in October 2023 led to a 25% increase in user signups globally, doubling the number of new projects on the platform, the company reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

