TRAI Explores Penalties for Telecom Operators Hoarding Fixed Line Numbers

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) issued a crucial consultation paper on Thursday, seeking solutions to the pressing issue of fixed-line phone number scarcity. One proposition is penalizing telecom operators for retaining unutilized numbers.

The document, titled 'Revision of National Numbering Plan,' suggests whether the fixed-line numbering method could be harmonized with the mobile system to address the resource crunch. A shift to a uniform 10-digit dialing system for both fixed-line and mobile services is under consideration.

This move follows a directive from the Department of Telecom to tackle current and potential future constraints arising from rapid growth. With 6.28 crore fixed-line numbers allocated and only 2.74 crore in use, TRAI aims to ensure efficient utilization of this critical resource.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)