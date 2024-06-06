Left Menu

TRAI Explores Penalties for Telecom Operators Hoarding Fixed Line Numbers

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) issued a consultation paper to address the scarcity of fixed-line phone numbers. TRAI is considering penalties for telecom operators hoarding unutilized numbers. The proposal includes adopting a uniform 10-digit numbering scheme for both fixed-line and mobile services to optimize number resources.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2024 22:10 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 22:10 IST
TRAI Explores Penalties for Telecom Operators Hoarding Fixed Line Numbers
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) issued a crucial consultation paper on Thursday, seeking solutions to the pressing issue of fixed-line phone number scarcity. One proposition is penalizing telecom operators for retaining unutilized numbers.

The document, titled 'Revision of National Numbering Plan,' suggests whether the fixed-line numbering method could be harmonized with the mobile system to address the resource crunch. A shift to a uniform 10-digit dialing system for both fixed-line and mobile services is under consideration.

This move follows a directive from the Department of Telecom to tackle current and potential future constraints arising from rapid growth. With 6.28 crore fixed-line numbers allocated and only 2.74 crore in use, TRAI aims to ensure efficient utilization of this critical resource.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024