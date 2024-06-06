TRAI Explores Penalties for Telecom Operators Hoarding Fixed Line Numbers
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) issued a consultation paper to address the scarcity of fixed-line phone numbers. TRAI is considering penalties for telecom operators hoarding unutilized numbers. The proposal includes adopting a uniform 10-digit numbering scheme for both fixed-line and mobile services to optimize number resources.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) issued a crucial consultation paper on Thursday, seeking solutions to the pressing issue of fixed-line phone number scarcity. One proposition is penalizing telecom operators for retaining unutilized numbers.
The document, titled 'Revision of National Numbering Plan,' suggests whether the fixed-line numbering method could be harmonized with the mobile system to address the resource crunch. A shift to a uniform 10-digit dialing system for both fixed-line and mobile services is under consideration.
This move follows a directive from the Department of Telecom to tackle current and potential future constraints arising from rapid growth. With 6.28 crore fixed-line numbers allocated and only 2.74 crore in use, TRAI aims to ensure efficient utilization of this critical resource.
