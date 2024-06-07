Germany Expands Arsenal with More F-35 Fighter Jets
Germany is considering purchasing eight additional F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin, adding to the 35 jets already ordered. Berlin is evaluating the costs of this acquisition. In 2022, Germany committed to acquiring 35 F-35 jets with associated weaponry for approximately 10 billion euros.
Germany is looking into buying eight additional F-35 fighter jets made by U.S. defence giant Lockheed Martin, a military source told Reuters on Friday, on top of the 35 jets it has already ordered. Berlin is currently checking the costs of such a purchase, the source said, with the stealthy aircraft seen as the most advanced fighter jet on the market.
In 2022, Germany decided to order 35 F-35 including missiles and other weapons for some 10 billion euros.
