Adani Defence & EDGE Group Forge Strategic Global Partnership

Adani Defence & Aerospace and the UAE's EDGE Group have signed a cooperation agreement to establish a global platform integrating their defence and aerospace capabilities. The partnership aims to develop cutting-edge solutions and set up R&D facilities in India and the UAE, catering to both local and global markets.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 20:12 IST
In a significant development, Adani Defence & Aerospace has entered a milestone cooperation agreement with the UAE's leading EDGE Group to establish a global platform leveraging both companies' defence and aerospace capabilities. The official statement further detailed plans to bring together their respective product portfolios to better serve global and local customers.

The agreement, announced on Tuesday, highlights a collaborative initiative to set up research and development facilities in India and the UAE. Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence & Aerospace, emphasized the monumental significance of this partnership in enhancing bilateral defence cooperation and advancing technological prowess.

EDGE Group's CEO, Hamad Al Marar, echoed these sentiments, describing the agreement as a notable milestone that strengthens ties with India's defence industry. The two companies plan to explore opportunities in core product domains like missiles, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems, aiming to deliver advanced military solutions while tapping into global market potential.

