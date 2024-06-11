Jyotiraditya Scindia Takes Charge: Telecom Revolution on the Horizon

Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday took charge of the Ministry of Communications, emphasizing the crucial roles of the telecom sector and India Post on both global and local stages.

Reflecting on his prior experience as Minister of State for Communications over a decade ago, Scindia expressed his honor at the appointment by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Both the Telecom division and the India Post division have a tremendous role to play globally and locally, connecting millions of hearts," Scindia told reporters after assuming his new role.

The minister highlighted the sector's evolution under Prime Minister Modi's leadership and committed to meeting the expectations of both the PM and the Indian populace.

"This role feels like coming full circle, having served as junior minister in 2007, 2008, and 2009. This department holds significant emotional value for me," he added.

Facing immediate tasks like the 5G spectrum auction scheduled this month and resolving issues like satellite broadband and the new Telecommunications Act, Scindia has a 100-day agenda to set priorities and deliverables.

Scindia takes over from Ashwini Vaishnaw, inheriting a sector with improved financials and fewer legal disputes. Industry bodies like COAI are optimistic about advancing technology and policy reforms under his leadership.

Recalling his stint in telecom during the UPA-1 regime, where he pushed for post office modernization, Scindia is well-versed in the challenges of this sector.

CEO Paritosh Prajapati of GX Group noted, "The new minister faces challenges in expanding digital infrastructure, ensuring affordability, and fostering innovation to bridge the digital divide and drive economic growth."

Additionally, Scindia must tackle BSNL's revival, MTNL's debt issues, and the persistent problems of fraudulent and pesky calls, all while building on his significant electoral win from Guna, Madhya Pradesh.

