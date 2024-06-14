Ukraine Secures $50 Billion Loan from G7

Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko praised as a "big win" on Thursday an agreement to provide Ukraine with $50 billion in loans by using interest from frozen Russian assets.

"Big win for Ukraine at G7!" Svyrydenko wrote on X. "The G7 decision is an important signal to Russia. It once again demonstrates that our partners are ready to stand with Ukraine for the long haul."

