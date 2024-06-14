Ukraine Secures $50 Billion Loan from G7
Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko hailed a $50 billion loan agreement from the G7, financed by interest from frozen Russian assets, as a significant victory. This agreement is seen as a strong message to Russia, demonstrating long-term support from Ukraine's international partners.
Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2024 00:32 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 00:32 IST
Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko praised as a "big win" on Thursday an agreement to provide Ukraine with $50 billion in loans by using interest from frozen Russian assets.
"Big win for Ukraine at G7!" Svyrydenko wrote on X. "The G7 decision is an important signal to Russia. It once again demonstrates that our partners are ready to stand with Ukraine for the long haul."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
No specific proposal for free trade agreement with Maldives has been made by India; if Maldives expresses interest, we will consider: MEA.
Peru's Central Bank Chief on Economic Growth and Interest Rates
Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Triumph: Four-Year Extension Amid Premier League Interest
European Shares Surge Amid U.S. Interest Rate Speculations
Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi HC shows displeasure over 'Publicity Interest Litigation' against media reporting