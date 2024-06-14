Left Menu

Germany Weighs EU Tariffs on Chinese Electric Vehicles

Germany is striving to prevent or soften the European Union's new tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles. German officials remain hopeful for a resolution through direct talks with China. The auto industry, particularly German carmakers, are concerned as a significant portion of their sales come from China.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2024 10:23 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 10:23 IST
Germany is attempting to prevent the European Union's new tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles from coming into force or at least soften them, Bloomberg News reported on Friday. German government officials are optimistic that the EU will be able to find a solution in direct talks with China, the reported added citing a person familiar with the matter.

Europe's auto industry had warned against imposing the tariffs, with German carmakers the most exposed to any counter moves as almost a third of their sales came from China in 2023, trade data shows.

