EC-Council Launches Free Cyber AI Toolkit for Certified Members

In a groundbreaking move, the EC-Council has unveiled a complimentary Cyber AI Toolkit for its certified members. This innovative package, which includes 14 hours of online learning, 74 high-quality videos, and 90 assessment questions, is designed to empower cybersecurity professionals with the latest AI-driven defense techniques.

This initiative underscores EC-Council's commitment to advancing global cybersecurity standards. As AI becomes a tool for cyber threat actors, the toolkit equips professionals to counter these sophisticated threats effectively. President Jay Bavisi emphasized the critical need for such measures, noting the significant shifts in cyber-attack methodologies revealed in the EC-Council's 2024 C|EH Threat Report.

Moreover, this development aligns with India's vigorous efforts to bolster its cybersecurity defenses. With cyber crime rates notably higher than the global average, the Indian government has undertaken various initiatives under the Digital India campaign to enhance national cyber readiness. The Cyber AI Toolkit is poised to further these objectives, ensuring cybersecurity professionals are well-prepared to protect the digital realm.

