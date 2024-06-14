TRAI Debunks Rumor: No Charges for Multiple SIMs

In a move to clear widespread misinformation, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) emphatically denied reports suggesting that it plans to impose charges on customers for holding multiple SIM cards. Terming these allegations as 'unequivocally false,' TRAI emphasized that such rumors are baseless and misleading to the public.

Providing clarity on the matter, TRAI revealed that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), which holds the responsibilities of telecommunication identifiers' custodianship, had approached the regulator in September 2022. The inquiry aimed at seeking recommendations for a revised National Numbering Plan, which would aid in the efficient management and judicious utilization of numbering resources across the country.

TRAI issued a consultation paper to evaluate all factors influencing the allocation and utilization of telecommunication identifier resources. The aim is to propose amendments to refine allocation policies and procedures, ensuring a sufficient reserve of resources for current and future needs. TRAI assured that its deliberations and recommendations are founded on principles of transparency and inclusivity, evolving through public consultations and rigorous analysis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)