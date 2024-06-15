Left Menu

Cyber attack on Pakistani UN Mission; account, email, YouTube channel breached

PTI | Islamabad/Unitednations | Updated: 15-06-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 17:31 IST
Cyber attack on Pakistani UN Mission; account, email, YouTube channel breached

Pakistan's Permanent Mission to the UN was targeted by a cyber attack, infiltrating its official email account and the YouTube channel, a media report said on Saturday.

The cyber attack occurred on Friday, at 4 pm US time, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

The breach targeted the email ID used by the Permanent Mission's information wing, the report said. The mission's YouTube channel was also compromised, and the attackers altered its name, banners, and content, the report said, quoting sources.

The Pakistani UN mission requested all emails and videos put on its channels be ignored until they regain control of their accounts.

No group/entity has taken responsibility for the cyber attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

 Global
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Leg...

 Global
4
UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Pl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Timing: How Cash Transfer Duration Shapes Outcomes

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

Pollution in Agriculture: The Hidden Crisis Threatening Our Environment

Kenya's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Challenges and Embracing Opportunities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024