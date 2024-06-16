Left Menu

Cyberattack Disrupts Polish Soccer Broadcast

A distributed denial of service (DDoS) cyberattack disrupted Polish public television's online broadcast of a European Championship soccer match between Poland and the Netherlands. The attack originated from IP addresses in Poland, and swift action by IT teams restored services. Poland lost the match 2-1.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 16-06-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 21:05 IST
A cyberattack disrupted Polish public television's online broadcast of Poland's soccer match against the Netherlands on Sunday in the European Championship, state broadcaster TVP said. TVP said it detected a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack at the start of the match. It said that the attack was carried out from IP addresses located in Poland but there was no indication who carried out the attack.

"After less than a minute, we started taking action in cooperation with national operators, which led to the mitigation of the attack," TVP said in a post on social media platform X. "IT teams have restored services." DDoS attacks work by directing high volumes of internet traffic towards targeted servers in a relatively unsophisticated bid to knock them offline.

Poland lost the Group D opening game, beaten 2-1 after Netherlands substitute Wout Weghorst snatched an 83rd-minute winner.

