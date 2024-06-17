Left Menu

SafeGold: Revolutionizing Gold Investment with Digital Innovation

SafeGold is transforming gold investment by utilizing technology to offer digital transactions. It allows users to buy, sell, and lease gold through a convenient digital platform, providing an innovative alternative to traditional gold purchases. The India's gold market is witnessing a shift towards organized sectors, benefiting from GST and mandatory hallmarking.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 11:46 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 11:46 IST
SafeGold: Revolutionizing Gold Investment with Digital Innovation
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

SafeGold is ushering in a new era of gold investment, leveraging technology to streamline digital transactions. The platform enables users to buy, sell, and lease gold seamlessly, setting a new standard for the industry. Founder and CEO Gaurav Mathur elaborates on how the digital gold platform benefits from current market trends, offering secure and convenient services that outperform traditional methods.

Mathur's vision includes expanding internationally and enhancing product offerings. SafeGold's growth is underscored by a 35% revenue increase to Rs 6,100 crore in FY24, reflecting a profitable trajectory. The company aims to continue this momentum by tapping into new markets in Asia and beyond, focusing on reliability and innovation in gold investment.

Key innovations include a pioneering gold leasing program and integration with top jewellery brands like Tanishq. The platform's infrastructure, hosted on AWS, scales efficiently to meet surging demand during festivals, showcasing the advantages of cloud-based solutions. With the Indian gold market moving towards organized sectors, SafeGold is poised to capitalize on these evolving trends.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Return

Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Retur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024