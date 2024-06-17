Hour4u Secures $420K Seed Funding to Revolutionize On-Demand Staffing and Venue Booking

Hour4u, an innovative rental marketplace specializing in venue bookings and on-demand hourly workers, has raised $420,000 in its latest seed funding round. The financing was led by Apptad Technologies Private Ltd and marks the startup's second funding round after an initial angel investment last year.

Launched in 2019 in Pune by entrepreneur Anmol, Hour4u began as a WhatsApp group aiding college students in finding part-time work. The platform has since evolved, leveraging artificial intelligence to connect enterprises, agencies, and suppliers efficiently. This unique model allows businesses to compare bids, track work, and verify tasks in real-time, significantly reducing fulfillment times.

With major clients like UBER and Zomato, Hour4u plans to use the new funds to onboard more customers, expand its services to major Indian metro cities, and enhance its sales team. Anmol Pathak, Founder and CEO, stated, 'This funding validates our model and vision, bringing us closer to making anything and everything available for hourly rental.'

