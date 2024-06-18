Sunil Elected President of IETE, Leading India's Telecom Advancements

In a significant development, Sunil, the former Additional Director General of Prasar Bharati, has been elected as the new president of the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (IETE). Founded in 1953, the IETE stands as India's foremost professional society dedicated to the progression of electronics, telecommunication, and IT.

Sunil brings over 35 years of extensive experience in the broadcasting sector. Throughout his illustrious career, he has taken on critical roles such as the head of Technology, Global Outreach, Marketing, and Distribution at All India Radio and Doordarshan. Notably, he spearheaded the planning and execution of India's inaugural Direct-to-Home (DTH) platform and successfully integrated private broadcasters through auctions, expanding DD Free Dish signals to a record 40 million homes.

The IETE is steered by its elected governing council, under the leadership of the president, and functions through various committees and boards dedicated to specialized areas of knowledge and research. With 63 centers across India and additional branches in Kathmandu, Nepal, and Perth, Australia, IETE remains a pillar in the field of electronics and telecommunication.

