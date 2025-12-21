A Century of Sound: Celebrating 100 Years of Sri Lanka Broadcasting Corporation

The Sri Lanka Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC), which started as 'Radio Ceylon,' marked its 100th anniversary this week. Renowned for shows like 'Binaca Geetmala,' a weekly Hindi film song countdown, it once captivated audiences across India.

Launched on December 16, 1925, SLBC was Asia's first commercial short-wave station. Despite now facing competition from private channels, SLBC remains cherished thanks to its vast music archive, boasting over 70,000 recordings that span multiple decades.

Though broadcasts once popular throughout India have dwindled in local listenership, SLBC's legacy endures. Famous personalities, including Amin Sayani, helped make its programming memorable, leaving a lasting impression on generations of fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)