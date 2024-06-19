Left Menu

China Calls for Retaliation Against EU's EV Tariff Curbs

Chinese automakers have urged Beijing to raise tariffs on imported European gasoline-powered vehicles in response to the EU's newly imposed restrictions on Chinese electric vehicle exports. This move follows similar protective measures by the US and reflects increasing trade tensions between China and the West.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2024 11:03 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 11:03 IST
China Calls for Retaliation Against EU's EV Tariff Curbs
AI Generated Representative Image

Chinese automakers have urged Beijing to retaliate against Brussels' decision to place curbs on Chinese electric vehicle exports by raising tariffs on imported European gasoline-powered cars, the state-backed Global Times newspaper said on Wednesday.

In a closed-door meeting on Tuesday also attended by European automakers, Chinese car companies and industry groups suggested authorities hike tariffs on large gasoline-powered vehicles imported from the European Union, the report said. EU trade policy is turning increasingly protective owing to concerns China's production-focused, debt-driven development model could see the 27-member bloc flooded with cheap goods, including EVs, as Chinese firms look overseas due to weak domestic demand.

The European Commission's June 12 announcement that it would impose anti-subsidy duties of up to 38.1% on imported Chinese EVs from July follows the United States hiking tariffs on Chinese cars in May, and opens a new front in the West's trade war with Beijing, which began with Washington's initial import tariffs in 2018. The Global Times first reported late last month that a Chinese government-affiliated auto research centre was suggesting China raise its import tariffs on large gasoline-powered cars to 25%, citing an industry expert.

China's current import tariff for cars is 15%. Chinese authorities have previously hinted at possible retaliatory measures through state media commentaries and interviews with industry figures.

The same newspaper last month also hinted that Chinese firms planned to ask authorities to open an anti-dumping investigation into European pork products, which China's commerce ministry on Monday announced it would undertake. It has also urged Beijing to look into EU dairy imports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: AIoT-Driven Precision Water Management and Crop Optimization

AI's Leap Forward: How 2024 is Redefining Technology

Asia's Wake-Up Call: Strengthening Health Systems Post-COVID-19

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024