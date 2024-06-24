Left Menu

Indonesia's $8 Million Ransom: National Data Centre Attacked

A cyber attacker breached Indonesia's national data centre, demanding an $8 million ransom. The attack disrupted government services, notably airports. The attacker used a new variant of Lockbit 3.0 ransomware. Digital forensics into the incident are ongoing, with further details pending.

Updated: 24-06-2024 13:45 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 13:45 IST
Indonesia's $8 Million Ransom: National Data Centre Attacked
A cyber attacker compromised Indonesia's national data centre and asked for an $8 million ransom, the country's communications minister was quoted by state news agency Antara as saying on Monday.

The attack disrupted some government services, most notably at airports last week, though automated machines were now functional, the communications ministry said on Monday. Minister Budi Arie Setiadi said the attacker used a new variant of existing malicious software called Lockbit 3.0, without giving further details.

The Lockbit cybercrime group is notorious for using malicious software called ransomware to digitally extort its victims. Ransom software works by encrypting victims' data. Hackers can offer a key in return for payments, typically to be made in cryptocurrency, that can run into the hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars.

If the victim resists, hackers can then threaten to leak or delete confidential data in a bid to pressure the person or organisation. Semuel Abrijani Pangerapan, an official at communications ministry, said digital forensics into investigation are underway and further details have yet to be found.

