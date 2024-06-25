Left Menu

Amnesty International Slams Shein’s Potential London IPO As ‘Badge of Shame’

Amnesty International UK criticized Shein's potential initial public offering (IPO) in London, labeling it a 'badge of shame' for the London Stock Exchange due to the fashion firm's controversial labour and human rights practices. Shein's listing plans have faced political opposition in the U.S. over similar concerns.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 19:41 IST
Amnesty International Slams Shein’s Potential London IPO As ‘Badge of Shame’
AI Generated Representative Image

Amnesty International UK said on Tuesday Shein's potential London initial public offering would be a "badge of shame" for the London Stock Exchange because of the fast-fashion firm's "questionable" labour and human rights standards. Shein confidentially filed papers with Britain's markets regulator in June, two sources told Reuters on Monday, kicking off the process for a potential London listing later this year.

"Rewarding Shein's current methods via a flotation would be a badge of shame for the London Stock Exchange," Dominique Muller, an Amnesty International researcher specialising in the garment industry, said in a press release. Shein did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. LSEG declined to comment.

Shein has previously said it is investing in strengthening governance and compliance across its supply chain. Shein's listing plans had run into political opposition in the United States over labour concerns.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) earlier this year informed Shein the regulator would not recommend a U.S. IPO due to the company's supply chain issues, Reuters has reported. Shein executives recently met with Amnesty representatives and subsequently responded in writing to a series of human rights related questions, Amnesty International said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
2
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising from the Ashes: Hiroshima’s Blueprint for Urban Resilience

Revitalizing Pakistan's Secondary Cities: The Road to Sustainable Urban Growth

Redefining Creativity: UNCTAD's Blueprint for Economic Growth

Global Push for Better Healthcare Facilities: A 2024-2030 Vision

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024