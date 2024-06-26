Infosys Unleashes AI Revolution: Transforming Enterprises with Next-Gen Technology

Infosys is taking a major leap in enterprise technology with the development and implementation of advanced AI solutions. Speaking at the 43rd annual general meeting, Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani underscored the company's strategic focus on AI-driven productivity.

Emphasizing a careful and responsible approach, Nilekani noted that Infosys has designed 23 industry-specific AI blueprints and is managing over 225 generative AI projects for various clients. The company has also trained 2.5 lakh employees in this burgeoning field.

With generative AI poised to revolutionize business operations, Infosys is well-positioned to lead this transformation while addressing challenges and ensuring sustainability and responsibility in AI deployment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)