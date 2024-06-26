Left Menu

Infosys Unleashes AI Revolution: Transforming Enterprises with Next-Gen Technology

Infosys is harnessing AI to boost enterprise productivity, with 23 industry-specific AI blueprints and over 225 generative AI programs in progress. Chairman Nandan Nilekani emphasized AI's potential and the need for responsible development, highlighting the ongoing transformation in enterprise technology and the company's commitment to employee training.

Updated: 26-06-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 22:26 IST
Infosys is taking a major leap in enterprise technology with the development and implementation of advanced AI solutions. Speaking at the 43rd annual general meeting, Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani underscored the company's strategic focus on AI-driven productivity.

Emphasizing a careful and responsible approach, Nilekani noted that Infosys has designed 23 industry-specific AI blueprints and is managing over 225 generative AI projects for various clients. The company has also trained 2.5 lakh employees in this burgeoning field.

With generative AI poised to revolutionize business operations, Infosys is well-positioned to lead this transformation while addressing challenges and ensuring sustainability and responsibility in AI deployment.

