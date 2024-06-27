Left Menu

North Korea's Missile Milestone: Successful Warhead Test

North Korea successfully carried out a significant test to develop missiles with multiple warheads. State media KCNA reported that a first-stage engine with a solid-fuel based missile was used to achieve this milestone. Despite a recent hypersonic missile setback, the new test demonstrated the missile's capability to separate and accurately guide warheads to three preset targets.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2024 03:19 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 03:19 IST
(Adds details, quote in paragraphs 2, 4, 5) SEOUL, June 27 (Reuters) -

North Korea has successfully conducted an important test aimed at developing missiles carrying multiple warheads, state media KCNA said on Thursday. The test was carried out on Wednesday using a first-stage engine equipped with a solid-fuel based intermediate and long-range ballistic missile, it said.

The dispatch came a day after South Korea's military said that North Korea launched what appeared to be a hypersonic missile off its east coast but it exploded in midair. KCNA said the missile succeeded in separating warheads which were accurately guided to three preset targets.

"The purpose was to secure the capability to destroy individual targets using multiple warheads," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

