Revolutionizing Construction: The FAZ II Plus Bolt Anchor's New Era

The FAZ II Plus bolt anchor emerges as a game-changer in construction, boasting superior tensile load-bearing capacity and material strength, as validated by European Technical Assessment (ETA). It simplifies the installation process for sizes ranging from M8 to M24, thanks to a streamlined method that eliminates the need for cleaning drill holes.

Approved for use in various construction materials, including concrete and steel fiber-reinforced concrete, the FAZ II Plus stands out for its suitability in dynamic applications and impressive 120-year service life. According to Mr. Mayank Kalra, Managing Director of fischer India, this anchor is engineered to meet rigorous standards, tailored to the diverse climatic conditions of the Indian market.

The anchor's versatility extends across numerous industries, reliably securing railings, steel beams, and conveyor belts. The new ETA endorsement confirms enhanced performance for M16-M24 diameters in galvanized and stainless-steel versions for dynamic loads. This translates to reduced project time and costs due to fewer fastening points required, making FAZ II Plus a highly efficient solution for infrastructure and long-life span projects.

