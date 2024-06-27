Reliance Jio Hikes Mobile Tariffs, Unveils New Tech Innovations

In a significant move, Reliance Jio, India's top telecom operator, has announced a substantial increase in mobile tariffs, ranging between 12 to 27 percent. This is the first hike in two and a half years, potentially prompting other key players such as Vodafone Idea to follow suit.

Sector experts had anticipated the price hike following the recent spectrum auction. Akash M Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, stated, "The introduction of new plans is a step towards industry innovation and sustainable growth through investments in 5G and AI technology."

In addition to the price rise, Jio unveiled two new apps, Jio Safe and JioTranslate, available to customers for free for a year, aimed at enhancing user experience through advanced, AI-enabled communications.

