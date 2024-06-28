Left Menu

GW Instek Unveils ASR-6000 Series: Revolutionizing Power Management for AI Servers and Data Centers

GW Instek introduces the ASR-6000 Series High-Performance AC/DC Power Source, designed to meet the growing power demands of AI servers and data centers. Built with advanced silicon carbide technology, the series offers multiple features including AC/three-phase input and output capabilities, a multi-channel output function, and web-based remote operation.

PTI | Taipei | Updated: 28-06-2024 10:53 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 10:53 IST
GW Instek has launched its ASR-6000 Series High-Performance AC/DC Power Source, aimed at addressing the increasing power needs of artificial intelligence servers and data centers. This new series, including models ASR-6450 and ASR-6600, reinforces the company's dedication to advancing electronic measurement technologies.

The ASR-6000 model is capable of delivering up to 18kW of power output, making it well-suited for contemporary AI and GPU server racks that consume between 50-60kW per rack. The series is designed to equip industries with the tools to manage increasing energy demands and technological advancements effectively. Key features include AC single/three-phase input and output capabilities, multi-channel output for simultaneous testing, and a web-based control interface for remote operation, enhancing user convenience.

Tony Chuang, Director of the Power R&D Business Unit at GW Instek, highlighted the utilization of cutting-edge third-generation silicon carbide technology in the ASR-6000 series. This innovation allows for high power density within a compact 4U design, ensuring adaptability across various testing scenarios. Such advancements make the ASR-6000 a robust solution for critical power applications in uninterruptible power systems, AC inverters, and server communication power supplies.

