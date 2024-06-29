Left Menu

Subex Gains Spotlight in 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI in CSP Operations

Subex, a key player in the telecommunications sector, is recognized in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI in CSP Customer and Business Operations. This highlights Subex's innovative AI solutions designed to address challenges faced by Communication Service Providers (CSPs), reinforcing its leadership in the field.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-06-2024 11:19 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 11:19 IST
Subex Gains Spotlight in 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI in CSP Operations
AI Generated Representative Image

Subex, a prominent global provider of AI-driven solutions for the telecommunications sector, has been featured in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI in CSP Customer and Business Operations. This recognition marks a pivotal moment for the company, emphasizing its commitment to providing innovative AI solutions that empower Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to excel in the digital era.

Gartner's Magic Quadrant serves as a valuable tool for CSP CIOs and technology leaders to identify and assess AI vendors for their customer and business operations. Subex's inclusion in this prestigious report highlights its leading role in the AI landscape for CSPs, where it has consistently provided cutting-edge solutions that tackle intricate challenges such as fraud detection, customer churn prediction, network optimization, and revenue assurance. By leveraging machine learning and automation, Subex enables CSPs to make data-driven decisions, streamline operations, and enhance overall business performance.

"We are elated to be acknowledged in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI in CSP Customer and Business Operations Report," said Nisha Dutt, CEO of Subex. "We believe this recognition affirms our unwavering dedication to developing AI-driven solutions that cater to the distinctive challenges and opportunities faced by CSPs worldwide. This milestone is a testament to Subex's journey towards solidifying its market position through continuous innovation and delivering exceptional value to our CSP clientele."

Subex's expert team remains devoted to advancing AI innovation within the CSP domain. Through the perpetual development of new solutions and the enhancement of existing ones, Subex ensures CSPs are equipped with the most advanced AI tools to navigate the evolving landscape and attain sustainable growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global
4
Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Newborn Screening: A Key Strategy for Reducing Neonatal Mortality in India

Unlocking Indonesia's Economic Power: A Path to High-Income Status

Electrifying Serbia: The Path to a Cleaner, Greener Future

Sobering Realities: Addressing the Global Health Impact of Alcohol and Drugs

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024