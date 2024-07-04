Saudi Arabia Strengthens Defence Ties with Turkey

State-owned Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) said early on Thursday it signed three memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with Turkish companies to "support the localisation of defence industries" in the kingdom.

In a statement, SAMI said it agreed with Turkey's drone maker Baykar to "establish manufacturing capabilities" and develop systems for Baykar's unmanned aerial vehicles in Saudi Arabia. It also agreed with Turkish aerospace and defence company Aselsan to explore opportunities for developing defence electronics technologies in the kingdom.

In addition, SAMI signed a preliminary agreement with Turkey's Fergani Space for the "development of emerging technologies in the kingdom to serve the global space sector," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)