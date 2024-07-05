Indri and Virtualness Revolutionize Whisky Collectibles with NFT Authentication

Indri, a leading name in India's single malt whisky landscape, has teamed up with Virtualness, a blockchain and GenAI authentication platform, to introduce groundbreaking NFT certificates for its Game of Thrones 'House of The Dragon' exclusive edition.

Each bottle now features a unique QR code at the back, allowing customers to instantly verify proof of provenance and ownership. The NFT certificate can be shared on social media, enhancing consumer engagement and showcasing ownership.

'This collaboration exemplifies Indri's commitment to innovation,' said Siddhartha Sharma, Founder of Piccadily Distilleries. Co-founders of Virtualness, Kirthiga Reddy and Saurabh Doshi, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the partnership as a milestone in luxury goods authentication.