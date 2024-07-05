India to Host '5G/6G and Emerging Technologies Hackathon' Alongside WTSA24

India is set to host the "5G/6G and Emerging Technologies Hackathon" in September 2024, alongside the "WTSA24 (World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly) Outreach Sessions." This initiative aims to unite innovators, industry leaders, and academics to explore next-generation telecom technologies.

The prestigious WTSA2024 will take place in New Delhi from October 15 to 24, 2024, marking a significant milestone in the advancement of 5G and 6G networks. Hosting WTSA reflects India's growing importance in the global technology landscape. WTSA, held every four years, serves as the governing conference of the ITU (International Telecommunication Union) Standardization Sector (ITU-T), one of the three world conferences organized by the ITU, a United Nations entity. This event plays a crucial role in setting global telecommunication standards, making India's hosting of WTSA a significant achievement.

In conjunction with WTSA 2024, several related initiatives will take place, including the ITU Kaleidoscope conference (October 21-23, 2024), ITU exhibitions (October 14-24, 2024), Network of Women (October 17, 2024), and AI for Good (October 18, 2024). These events aim to enrich discourse and promote inclusivity in the telecommunications sector.

A pre-event hackathon will provide a platform for developers to showcase innovative solutions. Additionally, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will organize the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC 2024) at the same venue from October 15 to 19, 2024. This year's IMC will focus on Artificial Intelligence, Quantum technology, and Circular Economy, with a spotlight on 6G, 5G use cases, cloud & edge computing, IoT, semiconductors, cybersecurity, green tech, satcom, and electronics manufacturing.

5G/6G Hackathon to Propel Next-Generation Innovations

Aligned with Asia's largest technology forum, IMC 2024, the hackathon will serve as a hub for cutting-edge innovation in telecommunications. Focused on advancing technologies like 5G and 6G, the event will attract participants from industry, academia, and startups, aiming to showcase pioneering solutions.

During the 30-hour event, held in dedicated 5G labs in Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, participants will collaborate in a dynamic environment to develop their ideas. The hackathon aims to foster creativity and teamwork, culminating in the selection of winners who will present their innovations at IMC 2024.

WTSA Outreach Sessions: Shaping the Future of Telecom Standards

Alongside the hackathon, the WTSA Outreach Sessions are designed to raise awareness and deepen understanding of the World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA), a global forum that establishes standards for telecommunications and ICT. These sessions will play a crucial role in educating students and researchers about the significance of standardization in the telecommunications industry.

Scheduled in Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, the outreach sessions aim to provide a distinctive platform for learning and direct engagement with industry experts, fostering meaningful interactions and knowledge exchange.

Request for Proposals

The Telecom Center of Excellence (TCoE) has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) to solicit applications for organizing the "5G/6G Hackathon" and "WTSA Awareness Sessions." For more details on participation and event updates, visit the official TCOE India website: TCOE India. The RFP document can be accessed here.