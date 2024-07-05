Left Menu

Ukraine to Bolster Air Defense with Advanced Patriot Systems This Summer

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced Ukraine's plans to double its air defense capabilities with advanced Patriot systems by this summer. In discussions with regional authorities, he expressed confidence in achieving significant outcomes at the upcoming NATO summit to support these efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 21:49 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 21:49 IST
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed on Friday that Ukraine is set to enhance its air defense capabilities by doubling its deployment of advanced Patriot systems this summer. Speaking at a meeting with regional authorities, Zelenskiy assured that the commitment made to strengthen air defenses would be realized.

He further expressed optimism regarding the impending NATO summit, anticipating substantial support and promising outcomes aimed at bolstering Ukraine's defensive measures.

