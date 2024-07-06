Nasdaq and S&P 500 Hit Record Highs Amid Labor Market Weakness

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes soared to record highs on Friday. Megacap stocks reached all-time peaks, driven by Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Amazon.com, and Apple, following new data indicating U.S. labor market softness, which led to a drop in Treasury yields.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average stayed flat as the energy and financial sectors declined. However, tech and communication services in the S&P 500 outperformed, marking significant sector milestones.

Despite slight setbacks in smallcaps and major banks, investor confidence remains buoyed by expectations of potential rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

