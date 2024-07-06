Left Menu

Apple Greenlights Epic Games' Marketplace App

Apple has approved Epic Games' marketplace app, marking the latest development in their ongoing legal saga. Earlier, Epic had accused Apple of obstructing its attempt to set up a games store on iPhones and iPads in Europe. Apple clarified that the approval concerns the marketplace app, not Fortnite.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 06-07-2024 01:00 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 01:00 IST
Apple Greenlights Epic Games' Marketplace App
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In a significant development, Apple has approved Epic Games' marketplace app. The iPhone maker made this announcement on Friday, following earlier claims by Epic that Apple was obstructing its efforts to establish a games store on iPhones and iPads in Europe.

According to Apple, the current approval is for Epic's marketplace app, diverging from its earlier decision on the Fortnite app, which had already received the green light from Apple.

This development marks another chapter in the ongoing legal and corporate tussle between the two tech giants, with implications for app creators and users alike.

TRENDING

1
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
2
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
3
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024