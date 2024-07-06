Apple Greenlights Epic Games' Marketplace App

In a significant development, Apple has approved Epic Games' marketplace app. The iPhone maker made this announcement on Friday, following earlier claims by Epic that Apple was obstructing its efforts to establish a games store on iPhones and iPads in Europe.

According to Apple, the current approval is for Epic's marketplace app, diverging from its earlier decision on the Fortnite app, which had already received the green light from Apple.

This development marks another chapter in the ongoing legal and corporate tussle between the two tech giants, with implications for app creators and users alike.