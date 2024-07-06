Apple Approves Epic Games Marketplace Amidst Ongoing Feud

In a significant development, Apple announced on Friday that it has approved Epic Games' marketplace app for use on iPhones and iPads across Europe. The decision follows a fervent dispute between the two technology titans, with Epic Games accusing Apple of obstructing its efforts to establish a game store on iOS devices.

The current conflict centers on the Epic Sweden AB Marketplace and is distinct from the ongoing issues surrounding Epic's popular Fortnite app, which has already received Apple's approval. This latest move highlights the growing tension between app developers and Apple over the company's stringent control of the iOS app ecosystem.

Epic Games has criticized Apple for its restrictive practices, citing the tech giant's rejection of its application due to design similarities with Apple's App Store buttons and labels. The gaming company argued that these standards are widely used across various app stores and condemned Apple's actions as arbitrary and obstructive, potentially violating the Digital Markets Act (DMA). Though the European Commission currently investigates these concerns, the body has yet to provide any comments on the matter.

The legal battle between Apple and Epic Games began in 2020 when Epic alleged that Apple's practice of charging up to a 30% commission on in-app payments breached U.S. antitrust laws. In response to the DMA's enforcement, Apple proposed updates to its App Store policies earlier this year, permitting alternative app stores and an opt-out from the in-app payments system while introducing a contentious 'core technology fee' that many developers believe to be exploitative.