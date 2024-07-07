Indian Air Force Partners with Pixxel for Mid-2025 Satellite Launch
The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to launch satellites procured from space start-up Pixxel by mid-2025. The contract with Pixxel is aimed at enhancing surveillance capabilities on borders. Pixxel, founded by BITS Pilani alumni Awais Ahmed and Kshitij Khandelwal, will manufacture the satellites. Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) initiative supports this collaboration.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) is gearing up to launch satellites from Pixxel, a space start-up, by mid-2025.
Pixxel, a Bengaluru-based company founded by BITS Pilani alumni Awais Ahmed and Kshitij Khandelwal, has signed a contract with the IAF under the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) initiative to enhance border surveillance capabilities.
Ahmed confirmed that the satellites will be manufactured by Pixxel and handed over to the IAF for operation.
