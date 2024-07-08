Left Menu

Rajeev Chauhan Takes Over as VP at BYD India

Automaker BYD India has appointed Rajeev Chauhan as Vice President of its electric passenger vehicle business, succeeding Sanjay Gopalakrishnan. Chauhan brings experience from Honda Cars India and Volvo Car India. BYD India is a subsidiary of Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD.

  • India

Automaker BYD India announced the appointment of Rajeev Chauhan as the new Vice President of its electric passenger vehicle business on Monday.

Chauhan takes over the role from Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, who is retiring after a distinguished career spanning over three decades in the Indian automotive industry.

Chauhan, previously associated with Honda Cars India and Volvo Car India, will now lead BYD India's overall electric passenger vehicle division. BYD India operates as a subsidiary of the Chinese firm BYD, a global leader in electric vehicle manufacturing.

