IBM Unveils GenAI Innovation Center in Kochi to Propel AI Adoption

IBM on Monday inaugurated its GenAI Innovation Center in Kochi, aimed at helping businesses, startups, and partners to develop and implement generative AI technologies.

The company stated that this new hub would expedite AI innovation, elevate productivity, and bolster expertise in generative AI throughout India.

Serving as a critical resource, the center will offer access to IBM's technologies and experts, enabling organizations to overcome the complexities of AI project integration and accelerate the adoption of enterprise-grade AI solutions.

