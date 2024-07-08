Left Menu

IBM Unveils GenAI Innovation Center in Kochi to Propel AI Adoption

IBM has launched the GenAI Innovation Center in Kochi to aid enterprises, startups, and partners in building generative AI technologies. The center aims to accelerate AI innovation, enhance productivity, and strengthen GenAI expertise in India, providing access to IBM's experts and technologies to simplify AI project integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 16:15 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 16:15 IST
IBM Unveils GenAI Innovation Center in Kochi to Propel AI Adoption
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

IBM on Monday inaugurated its GenAI Innovation Center in Kochi, aimed at helping businesses, startups, and partners to develop and implement generative AI technologies.

The company stated that this new hub would expedite AI innovation, elevate productivity, and bolster expertise in generative AI throughout India.

Serving as a critical resource, the center will offer access to IBM's technologies and experts, enabling organizations to overcome the complexities of AI project integration and accelerate the adoption of enterprise-grade AI solutions.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024