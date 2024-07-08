IBM Unveils GenAI Innovation Center in Kochi to Propel AI Adoption
IBM has launched the GenAI Innovation Center in Kochi to aid enterprises, startups, and partners in building generative AI technologies. The center aims to accelerate AI innovation, enhance productivity, and strengthen GenAI expertise in India, providing access to IBM's experts and technologies to simplify AI project integration.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 16:15 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 16:15 IST
- Country:
- India
IBM on Monday inaugurated its GenAI Innovation Center in Kochi, aimed at helping businesses, startups, and partners to develop and implement generative AI technologies.
The company stated that this new hub would expedite AI innovation, elevate productivity, and bolster expertise in generative AI throughout India.
Serving as a critical resource, the center will offer access to IBM's technologies and experts, enabling organizations to overcome the complexities of AI project integration and accelerate the adoption of enterprise-grade AI solutions.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- IBM
- GenAI
- Innovation Center
- Kochi
- AI technology
- startups
- LLMs
- Watsonx
- InstructLab
- Red Hat
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rise of Startups Catering to Bharat: Unlocking Non-Urban Potential
India startups raise USD 3.9 bn in VC funding in early 2024: GlobalData report
Immense possibilities for startups across sectors in J&K, says Lieutenant Governor Sinha
Bullish on India's consumption, investors flock to fund retail sector startups
Gujarat Partners with IBM, Microsoft, and NASSCOM to Advance AI Technology