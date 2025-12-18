India's Tech Startups: Resilient Amid Funding Declines

India's tech startups secured an impressive USD 10.5 billion in 2025, despite a 17% decline from the previous year, according to Tracxn's market intelligence report. The country remains the third most-funded tech ecosystem globally, trailing the US and UK, but ahead of China and Germany.

Funding dynamics varied significantly across development stages. While seed-stage funding plunged by 30%, early-stage funding witnessed a noteworthy 7% increase, reaching USD 3.9 billion, showcasing robust investor confidence in growth-ready startups.

Despite a dip in late-stage investments, major sectors such as enterprise applications, retail, and fintech continued to thrive, underpinning the resilience and attractiveness of India's startup market. The growth in exits and steady unicorn creation further signals a maturing ecosystem focused on high-quality business development.

(With inputs from agencies.)