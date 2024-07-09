Left Menu

Turkey's New Era in Space: Turksat 6A Launches to Widen Satellite Coverage

Turkey successfully launched its first domestically-produced communications satellite, Turksat 6A, into orbit via a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Florida. This milestone aims to enhance Turkey's satellite coverage and broadcasting capabilities. President Erdogan highlighted the high level of national resource utilization in the project, marking a significant step for the country's space ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 09-07-2024 11:03 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 11:03 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey has successfully launched its first domestically-produced communications satellite, Turksat 6A, marking a new phase in the country's satellite production capabilities. The satellite was carried into orbit by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

President Tayyip Erdogan announced that over 81% of the satellites' subsystems, ground stations, and software were produced using national resources, emphasizing the project's importance for Turkey's future in space.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu confirmed that the first signal from Turksat 6A was received within 67 minutes of the launch. He stated that the satellite would extend Turkey's coverage to 5 billion people, improving communications and television broadcasts, while also reaching regions including India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

