Indian Gaming Industry on the Verge of Unprecedented Growth

A recent report projects the Indian gaming industry to grow by 20% reaching Rs 23,100 crore by FY25. With a young demographic driving the growth, the number of online gamers in India has touched 442 million, surpassing China. Despite challenges like GST implications, investor sentiment remains strong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 18:11 IST
According to a recent report, the Indian gaming industry is expected to grow by 20% to reach Rs 23,100 crore by FY25. The report, published by Grant Thornton Bharat and the E-Gaming Federation, highlights the burgeoning number of online gamers in India, which now stands at 442 million, surpassing China.

The report advocates for a comprehensive Code of Conduct (CoC) to set clear standards for ethical behavior, ensuring accountability and transparency within the industry. The dynamic growth is largely driven by a young demographic eager to explore the gaming world, raising hopes for sustained expansion.

Despite challenges like the government's 28% Goods and Services Tax (GST) impacting the sector, the real money gaming (RMG) segment continues to be a significant revenue driver. Investor sentiment remains strong, advocating for third-party certification and robust player protection mechanisms to safeguard the gaming environment.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

