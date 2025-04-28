Pak YouTube channels blocked for spreading provocative, communally sensitive content, misinformation against India: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 10:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Pak YouTube channels blocked for spreading provocative, communally sensitive content, misinformation against India: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital
Diplomatic Tensions: The Controversial Deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia
A Renaissance in India's Nuclear Energy: The US Partnership
Turmoil in Murshidabad: Arrests and Tensions Over Waqf Act Protests
India's Road Network Revolution: A Rs 10 Lakh Crore Transformation