Samsung’s Workers Union Intensifies Strike Amid Stalled Negotiations

The National Samsung Electronics Union (NSEU) in South Korea has extended an indefinite strike demanding better pay and benefits after management failed to engage in talks. The strike, impacting around 30,000 members, started on Monday and has reportedly disrupted some chip production processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 10:09 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 10:09 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

The National Samsung Electronics Union (NSEU) announced an indefinite extension of their strike in South Korea, demanding improved pay and benefits after management failed to initiate negotiations. The union, comprising approximately 30,000 members, started the strike on Monday, impacting nearly a quarter of Samsung's South Korean workforce.

Lee Hyun-kuk, the union's vice president, stated that no discussions have occurred with Samsung's management since the strike began. Originally set to last three days, the strike has now been prolonged, affecting certain chip production lines due to slower equipment operations.

While Samsung reported no production disruptions in the first three days, they committed to good faith negotiations and maintaining production continuity. The union, representing the world's largest memory chipmaker, has called for a 3.5% base salary increase and a union founding day off, seeking parity amidst rising inflation.

