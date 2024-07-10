JSW MG Motor and Shell India Collaborate to Enhance EV Charging Infrastructure

JSW MG Motor India announced on Wednesday its collaboration with Shell India to bolster the country's public charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.

According to the partnership, JSW MG Motor India customers will have access to Shell's extensive fuel station network for charging their EVs.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) specifies that Shell India will install CCS 50kW and 60kW DC fast chargers at multiple locations nationwide, enhancing the EV charging network and enabling long-distance travel for users, JSW MG Motor India stated.

''Our partnership with Shell India underscores our mutual commitment to sustainable mobility and aims to hasten EV adoption across the nation,'' commented Gaurav Gupta, JSW MG Motor India's Chief Growth Officer.

Additionally, the expanded infrastructure will make EV fast-charging more convenient and accessible, allowing customers to plan long-distance journeys without hassle, he added.

Shell India Markets Director Sanjay Varkey noted that the collaboration seeks to promote the widespread adoption of electric vehicles by leveraging digital integration and customer-focused initiatives.

