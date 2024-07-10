EU Labels XNXX as Major Online Platform Under Digital Services Act

The European Union has officially designated the adult content platform XNXX as a very large online platform under its Digital Services Act (DSA), it announced on Wednesday. This categorization entails a series of obligations for XNXX, including data sharing with authorities and researchers, conducting risk assessments, and undergoing both external and independent audits.

Furthermore, the DSA provisions grant the European Commission the authority to levy fines against XNXX for providing any incorrect, incomplete, or misleading information in response to regulatory inquiries.

