EU Labels XNXX as Major Online Platform Under Digital Services Act
The European Union has classified the adult content platform XNXX as a very large online platform as per its Digital Services Act. This designation requires XNXX to share data, manage risks, and undergo audits. The Commission can also impose fines for providing incorrect or misleading information.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 10-07-2024 15:51 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 15:51 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Union has officially designated the adult content platform XNXX as a very large online platform under its Digital Services Act (DSA), it announced on Wednesday. This categorization entails a series of obligations for XNXX, including data sharing with authorities and researchers, conducting risk assessments, and undergoing both external and independent audits.
Furthermore, the DSA provisions grant the European Commission the authority to levy fines against XNXX for providing any incorrect, incomplete, or misleading information in response to regulatory inquiries.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement